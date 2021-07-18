The winner of the Teachers-Naija Reality TV Show season 2, scheduled to begin August 3rd to 22nd, 2021 will go home with N2 million.

The convener of the show, Mr Enuagwuna Ubaka who announced this at a news conference in Abuja, said the first and second runners up would get N1.5 million and N1 million respectively.

The show, which is being hosted in Abuja is supported by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and is aimed at improving perception of teaching profession in the country.

Ubaka said, “The winners of the show will be chosen based on their ability to carry out tasks and perform excellently well in activities within the 20 days. The winner will go home with N2million, the first runner will go home with N1.5million and the second runner up will go home with N1million.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The registrar/chief executive of TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, commended the organisers for coming up with the initiative to project the Nigerian teacher.

He said this years’ edition would be outstanding and all participants would be rewarded accordingly.