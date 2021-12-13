The 6th edition of the National Young Consumers Contest organised by the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has ended in Abuja with winners emerging.

The programme with the theme: “Sustainable Consumption: The Role of Consumers in Addressing Plastic Waste Pollution,” targeted secondary schools across the country with the primary objective of raising awareness on consumer rights.

In his address on the occasion, the chief executive officer, FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, represented by the executive commissioner, Operations, Abdullahi Adamu, said the theme of this year’s contest was carefully chosen to reflect the need for young people in the country to use their creative skills to promote awareness on consumer rights, adding that the Commission will continue to tap from the abundant creative resources in young people to ensure consumers were not exploited.

“We have to take this issue very seriously because it is affecting us both in the land and sea level and we’ve been taking measures to address these issues,” he stated.

Irukera , who said the FCCPC was using the contest to improve young people’s consciousness and understanding of consumer rights, including enforcement mechanisms, added that this year’s edition attracted entries from schools spread across the country, even as he congratulated the participating schools for giving their best in the promotion of consumer rights.

The young consumer contest, which was divided into two categories; flyer and short videos, saw Government College, Keffi, Nasarawa State taking the first position in the flyer category, while Queens Model Secondary School, Enugu, and Ebira Muslim Community College, Okengwe, Okene, Kogi State took the second and third position respectively.

In the video category, Government College, Keffi, Nasarawa State took the first position. Monef High School, Ikot Ibom Ita Itum, Akwa Ibom State finished in the second position, while You-Nik International Technopreneurship Secondary School, Lafia, Nassarawa State took the third position.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has called on young people in the country to use their creative skills to promote awareness on consumer right.

Speaking during the FCCPC’s National Young Consumer Contest’s award giving ceremony in Abuja on Monday, the Director General and Chief Executive of the Commission, Barr. Babatunde Irukera, said the organisation will continue to tap from the abundant creative resources in young people to ensure consumers are not exploited.

“Young people understand the concept of messaging. These young people and students are full of creativity and they can help achieve anything in all sectors. The train of creativity of young people is moving so fast, so we can be left behind, we must be on it,” Irukera said.

While calling on Nigerians not to allow themselves to be short-changed by dealers of sub-standard products or merchant of poor services, by leveraging on their consumer rights, the FCCPC boss said the Commission is always ready to ensure protection of such rights.

He said the 2019 National Young Consumer Contest, the fifth in series to be organised by FCCPC, attracted 120 entries from 98 schools spread across the country, even as he congratulated the participating schools for giving their best in the promotion of consumer rights.

￼The Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Barr. Babatunde Irukera, presenting a trophy to one of the winning schools.

The young consumer contest, which was divided into two categories; flyer and short videos, saw to students from Junior Secondary School, Gwagwalanda, winning the first position under the flyer section and awarded N150,000 cash prize, television and trophy.

The first runners up under the flyer category; Girls Secondary School, Abagana, Anambra State, went home with N120,000, a television, among others, while the third position; Community Secondary School, Ekwulimili, Anambra State, received N100, 000 and other prizes.

In the video contest, Ibeku High School, Umuahia, Abia State, came top and returned home with N180,000, desktop computer, among others, while the second position, St. Thomas Secondary School, Kano, Kano State, smiled away with N120, 000, desktop computer and trophy. The third position. Nature Nurtured Basic Academy, Abuja, was rewarded with N100,000, and other prizes, even as all the winning schools received 150 copies of FCCPC customised books.