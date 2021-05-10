BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Winners have emerged in the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) essay

writing contest in commemoration of the Lagos International Women’s Day (IWD).

The annual competition which is designed to foster deep intellectual

engagement with young students is based on the International Women’s Day’s theme, offering the students the opportunity of articulating their thoughts on the subject of gender parity.

A student of Corona Secondary School, Agbara Estate, Ogun State, Miss Tamaramiebi Akika, emerged winner of the contest while Sarah Chebli of Avi-Cenna International School, Ikeja GRA, was the second-place winner.

Other winning schools were Green Springs School, Anthony Village, and British International School, Maroko. To participate, students from across Lagos, aged between 10 to 18, were required to write an essay of no more than 1,000 words in response to an IWD-themed prompt.

Speaking on the second edition of the competition, partner at BCG, Lagos, Tolu Oyekan, said the organisation was focused on building conscious engagement among the secondary school students on gender equality and all its attendant issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We expect that this will motivate the students to be more deliberate in their interactions and reactions to gender stereotypes, as we

strive for a more gender-equal society”, he said.

Participating schools submitted their top five essays, which were reviewed by the judges. The best essays were selected based on clarity and originality of thought and expression; compelling force of

argument; and pragmatism of ideas to achieve gender parity.