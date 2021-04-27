BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Leading malt brand, Maltina has handed over prizes to the winners of the 2020 Maltina School Games during a private ceremony in Lagos.

The prize-giving event which was rescheduled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, was organised to honour secondary school athletes who have excelled in 100m and 200m race, 4x100m, as well as javelin and shot put.

The winning athletes were chosen across four sub-categories including; Junior and Senior Girls’ category and Junior and Senior Boys’ category.

Speaking during the prize-giving event, Brand Manager, Maltina, Chiamaka Efulu said, “The Maltina School Games has been an avenue for us to support the all-round development of young people through physical activity and sport across the country and we are grateful for the success of the 2020 games. It is so delightful to decorate our winners and we remain committed to continue sharing happiness today and beyond as a brand.”

Some of the winners that were awarded include; Anifowose Sikirat, a student of Ijaiye Housing Estate Junior school, who won gold medals in both 100m and 4 x 100m races; Ojo Joy, another student from Ijaiye Housing Estate Junior school who won three gold medals in 100m, 200m, and 4×100m race in the Senior Girls’ category.

Other winners include Okon Moses from Euba Junior Secondary school, who won a gold medal in the 400m and 4×100m races, as well as a silver medal in the 100m race; Nnedum Onyebuchi, a student from CRC Amesi-

Anambra who won himself a well-deserved gold medal in Javelin and Shot Put – making him the overall winner in the Senior Boys’ category.

These four winners from the four different sub-categories went home with a cash prize of 500,000 naira while the top three participants across all the games received a gold, silver and bronze medal respectively; and all gold medalists in all four locations received an HP laptop each, in addition to their medals.

The grand prize of 1 million naira was presented to the overall best athlete. The Maltina School Games is a competition organised by Maltina to engage young people in different track and field activities.