Olasunkanmi Opeifa, a past winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year, has so far proven that the teaching profession can be a source of envy, given his exploits and acclaims since emerging the best teacher in 2018. In this interview with OLUSHOLA BELLO, he talks about the future of education, the drive for the profession and optimism on winning the Varkey Foundation Global Teachers Prize.

What motivated you to choose teaching as a profession?

First of all, I think what attracted me was the love to impart knowledge on others. I discovered the love for teaching very early in life. For me, teaching means so much to the extent that I enjoy helping people overcome ignorance through explaining and re-explaining of concepts.

Nigeria’s education curriculum is mostly irrelevant to the 21st century, what do you think should be done to change this narrative?

I think you hit the nail on the head by asking this very important question. There are so many sides to this. I will rather suggest that we start with the teachers. There is need for government to invest heavily on the teachers by exposing them to regular training. On our part, we also need to up our game, because we owe it a duty to improve on ourselves if we really want to deliver excellently to the pupils. We need to embrace 21st century teaching skills. I will recommend that all teachers should take the free course in 21st Century Learning Designs available on this website – education.microsoft.com. We need to integrate collaboration, problem solving skills, self-regulation, ICT knowledge, communication skills and knowledge construction in our teaching.

As always, it’s time we looked into our curriculum to reflect the need of the society and the need of the 21st century students, which largely is about soft skills as against ‘hard skills’ that Artificial Intelligence can now provide.

Your hard work and efforts were recognised when in 2018, you emerged the Maltina Teacher of the Year (Best Teacher in Nigeria). How did this impact on your teaching methods, as well as your students and the school?

Let me first of all commend the management of Nigerian Breweries Plc, for putting together this initiative to reward and recognise teachers for their contribution. With regards to my emergence in 2018, I would say it has really boosted my confidence as well as that of my students especially too, as it relates to my uncommon teaching style, which is the inculcation of edutainment and ICT integration in my lessons.

Needless to say that, the emergence has helped to put my school in the spotlight. With a block of six classrooms built in my honour for the school, it has helped me a lot, especially during this era of social distancing. We have enough space to spread our students.

Personally, how has the Maltina Teacher of the Year award impacted on you and your teaching career?

I think, personally, the award has transformed my career. I am not just a teacher but I now train other teachers. Besides, it has also given me the opportunity to meet other great teachers in the country and beyond, to the extent that we collaborate on education-related projects. Winning the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year, was not just a recognition of hard work but a platform to get better and make education better in my own small way. It was an eye opener for me.

You have been nominated for the 2020 global teacher prize, how do you feel about that? What can you say about the recognition by Maltina Tacher of the Year Award in relation to global recognition?

Winning the most prestigious teacher prize in Nigeria, is surely a big encouragement to go beyond the shores of the country and compete with others. I believe it has really boosted my chance of emerging as one of the top 10 finalists in the ongoing Global Teacher Prize. I am really elated because for many years the top 10 finalists have only emerged from Kenya. This is the first time the nomination is coming to West Africa. Interestingly, Nigeria is the country taking the lead through a public school teacher. For me, it is a sign that despite our many challenges, there is a big hope for the future of education in Nigeria.

In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge facing teaching in Nigeria today?

To me, the loss of trust in education as the answer to the definition of success by our youth, or the new generation is the biggest challenge. We have so many graduates who will not practice what they studied and have to take up another career or even vocation. If our education can focus on self-discovery early enough and nurture talents, I think it will be better. I know many graduates who have taken to photography, for instance and so many in music. Nothing stops us from inculcating all these properly in our education, even from primary school.

Federal government recently approved new salary scale for teachers. Do you think that can attract best brains to the teaching profession when it is implemented?

Absolutely, it will. With such incentive, I believe government too will be confident enough to hold teachers accountable to their duties.

Are you satisfied with the standard and the system of education in Nigeria?

Of course, the standard has fallen short but it can still be salvaged. We all (parents, teachers and government) have a lot to do. In the case of teachers, we need to be more professional and endeavor to develop our skills. As parents, we should not abdicate their responsibilities to teachers. They should help their children make correct choices in life and government should create more enabling environment for education to thrive.

How can we restore the lost glory of the teaching profession?

It starts with the teachers. ‘People accord the same respect you accord your calabash’. That’s almost a literal translation of an adage in my culture. If teachers can wake up enough to develop themselves in their own little way, we will see the opportunities in this industry.

The government also should equally look into teachers training both pre-service and in-service training. Coupled with the implementation of the new salary scale, our working environment too matters in order to improve our mental health.

What advice do you have for teachers who are new in the field?

My advice is that you must be ready to give everything to the profession. This profession requires undaunted commitment regardless. You must give those children the quality education that can make them stand tall as bonafide global citizens.