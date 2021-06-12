Nigeria born Italian reggae Icon and vocalist, Eno Osagie Kingsley popularly known as Winning Jah has celebrated 30 years of his music career with a hit banger to celebrate Nigeria Democracy Day June 12, 2021 with “Fulani Herdsmen” featuring delectable artiste Jossy Joe.

Winning Jah 2009 popular hit track from his debut album “Big Man” (1990) titled “Corruption” was reissued in Italy by Universal Music in 2009 and was certified platinum under most sold Physical CD singles by FIMI (Federazione Industria Musicale Italiana).

According to the artist, he stated that he will offer one free live concert after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m celebrating with all my fans today, successful 30-years of music career”, the iconic reggae singer wrote on his official Facebook page.

Since the likes of legendary reggae icons exported Nigeria Afro reggae style to United States of America, alongside Iconic reggae musician, Raskimono and legendary Mandators (Victor Essiet), so Nigeria Queen of Reggae popularly known as Evi Edna Ogholi exported her Isoko Reggae style to France and all over Africa, the humanitarian and activist has also exported his classy reggae to Italy and some West Africa countries who are always craving for more from him.

Winning Jah has received over 300 awards and the first Nigerian Reggae male musician to perform in Sanremo music Festival, Rototom Sunsplash and first Nigerian reggae musician who received Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award from Nigeria ex president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2011, for his immense contribution through his African cultural activities worldwide and his music.