Embattled instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, is likely to face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the four count charge against him in a US Court.

He was arraigned in California, United States on October 13, 2020, ahead of his trial where he pleaded not guilty to four count charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering conspiracies, wire fraud, international money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

According to American journalist, Evan Ratliff on Wednesday, the acclaimed ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him and may likely face up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ramon Abbas aka Ray Hushpuppi agreed today to plead guilty in federal court to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, of funds from business email compromise scams and other online heists. He’ll face up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.

“In his plea agreement, Abbas admitted to laundering money from the Malta Bank heist and the BEC attacks on a Premier League club, another UK firm, and an American law firm, as well as additional schemes.

“Abbas’s plea agreement, which involved crimes allegedly perpetrated North Korean state-sponsored hackers, was heavily redacted, and many of the filings in the case remain sealed,” he said.

Recall that Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020, he was subsequently extradited to the U.S. where most of the victims of his alleged fraudulent activities are based, Mr Abass has spent the last one year in custody maintaining his innocence.

However, with the commencement of his trial, he has entered into a plea bargain agreement with the U.S. government with the hope of getting a lighter punishment.