Women in Successful Careers (Wiscar) a non-governmental and non-profits social organisation has said plans are afoot to drive advocacy that would ensure the smooth passage of the gender and equal rights bills sponsored by Sen. Biodun Olujimi at the National Assembly.

The Wiscar chairperson stated this at the Webinar Session to announce the 2021 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference promoting Women Empowerment with the theme “Playing Big”, time to take our place’.

The founder and chairperson of Wiscar, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, said Wiscar is committed to empowering and developing professional women in workplaces and enterprises with structured mainstream programmes and strategic leadership skills needed to contribute to the development and growth in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

This, she said, is implemented through various structured mentorship Programmes focused on empowering women in diverse careers in the formal and informal economy to contribute to nation building.