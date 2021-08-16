The general overseer of the Everlasting Light of Hope International Ministries (ELOHIM), Prophet Daniel Emelandu, aka Wiseman Daniel, is set to host a two-day international prayer meeting in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

The prayer event is scheduled for September 24 and 25, 2021 at the main bowl of the velodrome, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

According to the organisers, it will commence from 12hrs GMT daily and end as the spirit directs. It will also be followed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the same venue.

Emelandu, who served for many years under the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, was released in March, 2020 to start his own ministry.

According to him, after many days of prayer on the mountain in early 2021, he received a revelation from God to host the ‘Abuja for Christ’ crusade. The event, which brought him into bigger limelight was massively attended by worshippers within and outside Nigeria and witnessed many miracles, including healing for the sick and deliverance for the oppressed as well as charity for the needy.

Prophet Emelandu has consistently exhibited a firebrand passion to bring salvation in the most practical terms to the children of God.

Speaking on the forthcoming international prayer meeting, the Man of God said: “We are here to pray for you. Jesus and I are here. With Jesus backing me up, I will pray for you and your prayer will receive yes and amen; the kind of fire that will destroy the kingdom of darkness.”