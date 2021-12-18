- Money: Money is the root of all evil they say, but I think it’s the root of my good days. I need money to do a whole lot of things, start a business, support myself and even people in need too.
- Company: Owning one of the best and most reliable companies in my country and the world as a whole for my own business, employing a lot of unemployed people out there and giving them a means of livelihood.
- Graduate: One of the most important things I always wish, although I am flowing with the fun in school, my prayer is that I graduate with a good grade and make my parents and myself proud.
- Model and Fashion Designer: I am craving this so much, yearning for it and looking forward to it. I am a good, elegant model, and sure I do get crazy ideas of new fashion styles in my head, as I wish to have the best clothing line and brand just like FENDI, have a fashion runway of my own, and also design clothes for celebrities.
- TV presenter: I love to be on the TV, a TV presenter, host for a red carpet event, or international TV presenter, travelling around the world as a journalist and to be one of the best TV presenters for a very popular event.
