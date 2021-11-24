The chairman of Finlab, Uzomba Nwaije said there is a need to invest more in science education while technology will grow naturally.

This, he explained at the firm’s 40th anniversary celebration held in Lagos, noting that, Nigeria must create an environment that can make the development of science and technology come to the extent of having a science based economy.

Nwaije stressed, “the stronger nation had built fences or provided everything science as foundation because it assures growth.

The only way Nigeria can grow or ensure consistent growth is through commitment through learning of science and technology. However, people in government talk about technology and they forget the modal of technology.”

The chairman, who urged that more effort should be put into the educational system in order to produce good graduates like in the days of good education in Nigeria, said education is one of the ways we can rightly grow and develop our country.

The managing director, FinLab, Uzo Nwaije Jr. however urged startups to concentrate on the business first as the ultimate goal should be setting out a bigger firm than a nation instead of rushing for money in business.