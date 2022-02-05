Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has said with the achievements of his administration in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is no match for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Addressing journalists in Abuja after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms at the APC national secretariat, Oyetola noted that the visible infrastructure and people-centred programmes championed by his administration had earned him a high rating among the people at the grassroots.

He said in spite of the impact of COVID-19, coupled with the state’s meagre resources, the APC administration has kept faith with voters in Osun.

He said, “My party, the APC, remains the party to beat anytime, any day. I don’t see them having any extraordinary chance of doing what we are doing.

“The infrastructure that we have done is there for everyone to see. We have also received so many ratings from the people who are to decide in terms of what we have been able to do.

“We made some promises to the people. To a very large extent, we have fulfilled our promises despite the paucity of funds to take care of the welfare and security of the people as a matter of priority.

“In terms of welfare, we have been paying the salaries and pensions of the people on a monthly basis since the inception of this administration. We have actually supported our people in the areas of agriculture and health scheme for the less privileged and vulnerable, taking care of the vulnerable using the social register.

“In health, we have revitalised not less than 320 primary health care centres spread across the state. The intention is to ensure that our people have access to health care by having at least a health care centre per ward.”

On infrastructure and the economy, he said the administration rehabilitated several roads that have been deplorable for thirty years.

“We just constructed the first flyover in our state. Many roads in Ife, Ilesha and Ijesha axis have been fixed. In addition, we continued the projects that we inherited from my predecessor.

“In the area of economy, we have done so well by diversifying our economy in the areas of agriculture and tourism. In agriculture, we supported farmers with seedlings, stems and loans. We also supported poultry farming through the agro-poult, supporting young farmers.

“To support artisans, we had a microcredit agency that disbursed loans to SMEs. In the area of security, we have invested so much in supporting security agencies and, of course, the Amotekun security agency of the South-West states.”

Governor Oyetola also scored himself high on security, saying Osun remains the most peaceful state in Nigeria due to his administration’s security efforts.

He said he will “surprise” the people of the state if re-elected for another term, even as he noted: “With my modest achievements, I have earned the award for the best Governor of the year from; Business Day, Champion, and Blueprint Newspapers. Recently for the most outstanding leader in governance and citizens welfare from AIT. And the Nigerian NewsDirect gave me the award as the outstanding man of the year.