The youth wing of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), have begged the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, to withdraw a petition against the group’s spokesperson, Luka Biniyat, who is currently in Police detention.

Binniyat was arrested last week for writing a story for a US-based online platform, The Epoch Times.

The published report with the headline, “In Nigeria, Police Decry Massacres As ‘Wicked’ But Make No Arrests,” has been viewed by Aruwan as defamatory to his person.

While there have been efforts from friends and professionals to resolve the issue involving the duo having come from the same Southern Kaduna area, but Aruwan said he was afraid the report might have exposed him to danger.

While speaking to his professional colleagues in Kaduna on what he described as a recent disturbing allegation leveled against him, Aruwan said Binniyat’s report amounted to defamation of character, injurious falsehood and incitement of public disturbance.

“On 29th October 2021, my attention was drawn to an online publication authored by one Luka Binniyat. In this publication, Mr Binniyat quoted Senator Danjuma Laah of the Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, as

stating that I am being used to cover up a genocide against Christians in Southern Kaduna.

“Before questioning the veracity of the purported statement, I am supremely concerned first, for the implications of such a statement on the peace and security of our state, because of the religious and ethnic sentiments it has conveyed.

“Furthermore, as a passionate journalist on leave of absence in public service, I am acutely aware of the burden of professional responsibility which must accompany accurate reportage for the consumption of the public.

“Crucially also, it must be known that this material has exposed my life and the lives of my family to grave and immediate danger.

“You must be aware of happenings in Kaduna State within the last forty years; thousands of lives and properties have been lost, and lingering bitter sentiments are still being managed, for reasons related to the allegations now leveled against my person.

“You may equally be aware of the recent mob killing and elimination of an entire family in Zangon Aya, Igabi local government area, after being stereotyped, as well as the killing of some locals in the Doka general area after they were labeled ‘traitors’, simply because they were liberal in an environment of ethnic and religious hostility,”

Aruwan said adding that he has reported the matter to security agencies and requested them to carry out a thorough investigation into the publication by Binniyat.

“I have alerted the national leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists, as well as the Union’s Kaduna State Council as a mark of respect.

“I have also noticed some emotional mobilization to deflect attention from the crux of this matter which is injurious falsehood and defamation, and cloak my necessary reaction as an attack on freedom of expression. This total misrepresentation of the issue is simply roguish, petty and mundane.

“I have, therefore, considered it necessary to address you on this matter, for your adequate information. This will also serve to inform you of the actions I have been compelled to take to stem the horrendous damage to my reputation intended by the author of the defamatory story,” Aruwan had said.

But the SOKAPU Youth Wing said it was pained and disturbed by the events leading to the arrest of their spokesperson, Binniyat.

“Without wanting to dive into details or attempting to throw blames considering the parties involved, the Youth Wing is unequivocally urging the petitioner, Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Honorable Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs to as a matter of necessity withdraw his petition and ensure the release of Mr Luka Biniyat,” the

SOKAPU National Youth Leader, John Isaac (Sir Jay) said in a statement

on Monday.

“This is imperative because his petition no matter how justifiable, is uncalled for and stands to achieve little or nothing but to showcase the regions dirty linings in public,” he said while urging the youth to learn to deploy their mights in defense of the Southern Kaduna People and not in victimisation of the Southern Kaduna people.

“Southern Kaduna at this time is faced with existential threats and therefore needs all hands on deck not behind

bars,” he added.

It is not the first time Mr Binniyat has had an issue involving the Kaduna State government officials.

In 2017, Mr Binniyat spent 96 days having been detained since July 12, charged with ‘breach of the peace’ and ‘injurious falsehood.”

The charges were in connection with a story he wrote about an attack by armed Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna in January 2017 that later proved incorrect, which he tried to pull prior to publication, and for which he also apologised publicly.