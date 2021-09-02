Students of Gbaranowei Grammar School, Okolobiri near Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital have lamented the poor condition of facilities in the school.

They said the situation had deteriorated to the extent that they were taking their promotion examinations on the bare floor.

LEADERSHIP gathered the school, which was established in 1973 as a boarding school for both boys and girls, has produced eminent Nigerians, a serving minister from the Niger Delta and a commissioner in the state, among others.

However, the condition of the school when LEADERSHIP visited showed two dilapidated classroom blocks without ceilings, seats, doors and windows, and students had to sit on the bare floor to take their promotion examinations.

Our correspondent when he visited the school on Monday observed that the walkway was bad and over 100 students were taking examinations in one of the classrooms with over 20 students sitting on the bare floor.

It was revealed that the school had the challenge of seats since most of them were destroyed during the 2012 flood and the few seats available were due to the effort of parents under the Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

In one of the classrooms, SSS2B, there were just 11 seats that could contain three students each for 79 science students and 35 arts students in the school which has a student population of over 2,000.

The staff room was no better with no more than eight tables and chairs while the majority of the teachers had to stand due to the same challenge of lack of school furniture.

Reacting to the development, the commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, Ayibaina Duba, said the government was aware of the situation and something was being done to address it.

Duba said the Ministry of Education had carried out a NEEDS assessment to determine the particular challenges facing each school in the state.

He said the challenges including school furniture, lack of teachers and the state of buildings disclosing the state government had purchased some seats and expressed shock that Gbaranowei Grammar School did not get any.