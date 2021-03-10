ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrated artistes manager, Olakiitan Raymond Akande better known as Kaygold has continued to show the world why he’s one of the best artistes managers in the continent.

The creative entertainment and media expert, talent manager, booking agent and the managing director, Kaygold Media, has been able to carve a nitch for himself in the creative industry.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, the graduate of mass communications, Bowen University said entertainment pundits in Nigeria and across Africa need to structure themselves to annex the potential abounds in the continent.

The PR guy who has established himself as an all round media personality and entertainment guru with basic skills in disk jockey, film making, music production , song writing, social media, graphic editing since 2007 has been influential to lots of big brands and career. He has helped to build and packaged different portfolios in planning and research of domestic and international promotions.

He said: “I will generally say artiste management is an all in one package which comprises personnel and business management. If you don’t have the spirit to tolerate and take calculated risk, you probably wouldn’t have a good resume as an artiste manager.The ability to study every market you find yourself is a vital tool; every region has its own challenges.

“If you’re not careful with this profession, you will end up being carried away developing peoples craft and forgetting about your personal well-being and finances. As a successful Entertainment expert, I have structured and built businesses that work hand-in-hand with talent management. Hence, when talents are not being booked, other business like the media contracting, nightlife business, concerts, tours and music promotions in various countries like South Africa, Benin republic, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda,Democratic republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia and Togo help to compliment,” he stated.