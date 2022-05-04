The Women in Technology (WITIN) project titled WomenPRIDE.Africa has emerged WSIS Prize 2022 runner-up among the top five most voted in Category 11 AL C7 E-employment.

According to the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), organised by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), out of 966 submitted projects 360 were nominated for the online voting. More than 1.3 million votes were cast and WITIN’s project was WSIS Prize 2022 runner-up.

The WSIS Prizes 2022 is an exceptional international recognition of WSIS stakeholders as winners and champions for their excellence in supporting the implementation of WSIS outcomes, in particular the action lines supporting achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The letter, which conveyed the UN recognition to WITIN, signed by the program coordinator, Strategic Planning and Membership Department, ITU, Vladimir Stankovic, reads: “Congratulations! It is with great pleasure to inform you that your project has been selected as the WSIS Prize 2022 Champion! Explore the results of the Selection Phase and meet all Champions here www.wsis.org/prizes

“Following our public announcement of the WSIS Prizes 2022 Champion on the aforementioned website, we are reaching to you with brief summary of this year’s annual awards and invitation to celebrate your achievement together.

“Out of 966 submitted projects, 360 were nominated for the Online Voting, following a comprehensive review by the Expert Group. We have reviewed more than 1.3 million votes cast and your project was among the top five most voted in your category. We would like to congratulate you on this amazing achievement and to invite you to promote this global recognition.

“Continuing with the last years’ much appreciated practice by the WSIS community, we are pleased to recognize the efforts and great work of WSIS Prizes 2022 runner-ups as WSIS Prizes 2022 Champions during the final week of the WSIS Forum 2022 (May 30 to June 3) and beyond. We will soon be sharing more detailed information about the program and proposals for your participation and promotion.”

WITIN founder, Mrs. Martha Alade, said the recognition will give the body, immense visibility, “with our hashtag #WomenPRIDEdotAfrica trending for the first time. We saw people we have never met speaking up and acknowledging our efforts of two decades globally. This is motivating us enormously to work even harder, surpassing our target. Also, it gives us a platform to reach out to more partners.”

Alade, who said WomenPride.Africa is an acronym for (Women and Girls, Pivoting, Resilience, In the Digital Economy in Africa), disclosed that it was a COVID-response and an initiative of WITIN, which equips women and girls to thrive in the digital economy via three pivotal pillars, which are in-demand digital skills training; urban-rural partnerships and empowerment; and meaningful access and adoption advocacy.

She said it is a five-year action plan (2020 – 2025) in partnership with the International Telecommunications Union Girls in ICT and Partner2Connect coalition aimed at socio-economically empowering 100,000 women and girls in Nigeria and Africa at large.