Finally, the highly anticipated “Made in Lagos” has dropped and it comes with mixed feelings.

Fans have continued to show how they feel prior to the announcement that the album would be dropping.

On twitter, Samuel Mbah says “Make I go clean my ear drums’ adding that he would love to listen to the features.

For Baby Boi, he insinuated that Wizkid had been telling his fans lies before the album release, hence he posted, “How to make your album blow up.• Lie to your fans 3 times• Announce date by using a tweet• Still make it look unsure. ”

Silent Wolf express his disgust saying “las las naw… the song go be RUBBISH…”.

For Valking , he threatened to drop the album ” If you no release am this night, I go release am myself.”

The conversation has been ongoing, as many believed that the artiste promised to thrill fans with an album prior to the emergence of COVID-19.

Now that he has officially announced that he would be getting the album out by October 29, 2020 after several postponements and the latest which is due to the #EndSARS protest that rocked Nigeria and the world, music lovers want to know if the hype would worth the wait.

The Nigerian international superstar took to his Twitter account where he made the announcement.

The tracklist for the highly anticipated “Made In Lagos” album has been unveiled, including the official cover art.

Apparently, it is a star-studded album. It comprises of 14 perfect-looking tracks including collabos with the likes of Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R, Ella Mai, Tay Iwar, Projexx, Tems and Starboy Terri.