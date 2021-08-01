As the world is beginning to experience music shows globally in the post Covid-19 era, Nigeria’s music export, Wizkid is set to embark on a tour of cities in the United States and in England.

The award winning singer has his American tour dates set between September and October 2021.

Sharing the news on the social media, Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun, announced that he also has a one-off show at the O2 Arena, London in November.

The Grammy award-winning singer also disclosing his ticket sale for the show, noted that it was part of his Made in Lagos tour.

“LONDON! ?? O2 ARENA, Nov 28th! ❤️?? Sign up for exclusive pre-sale tickets https://t.co/Q7Nz1VjcEe. Pre-sale from 10am Aug 5th. This one’s special,” he said.

Wizkid has performed in many concerts and shared the stage with top musicians. His collaborative work with American star, Beyonce recorded ‘Brown Skin girl’ hit which got a Grammy.