An array of top artistes from Nigeria and beyond are set to serenade fans at the Livespot X Festival (LXF) in a six-day family entertainment fiesta.

This include Grammy Award-winning artiste, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, P-Square, Tems and other supporting acts like Buju, Omah Lay, Simi, Ckay, Ladipoe, Wurld, BlaqBonez, Jer, Lovn, ShowDemCamp, Lady Donli and others.

The Livespot X Festival which is an exclusive annual project of creative collective Livespot360 showcases immersive, multi-sensory, hybrid events at the purpose-built event arena, Livespot Entertainment Center in a ‘Detty December’ with its line-up of over 50 incredible live performances amplified by quality sound, psychedelic lighting and special acts that re-ignite the party fever.

LXF will be a major homecoming for Wizkid and Tems who have been nominated at the 64th edition of the Grammys.

Day 1 will headline Tems and Wizkid who got global acclaim with the hit song ‘Essence’. Number one bad girl, Tiwa Savage will lead the audience to sing the singles’ anthem for 2021, ‘Somebody’s Son’ amongst on the second day while the reunited pop duo Psquare returns set the stage ablaze with a comeback performance to their loyal music fans.

Also, there will be specially curated events at the festival for the Gen Zs between the ages of 13 and 20 tagged the “Gen Z Republik’’ which runs daily from 11am to 5pm on December 16 to 20 at the soon-to-be-unveiled Livespot Entertainment Center, Ikate Lekki. The event is set to feature games, creator spaces, dance, art and live music performances by young rave-of-the-moment superstars.Tickets to Livespot X Festival can be purchased online at Livespotnation.com