Nigerian Super Star Wizkid has unveiled three ‘Made in Lagos’ Deluxe Edition tracks to life in a new short film.The project shows Wizkid’s fashion sense and his love for dazzling cinematography.

The Made In Lagos (Deluxe) short film illustrates his newest tracks: “Anoti,” “Mood” featuring fast rising artist, Buju, and “Steady.”

The Made In Lagos (Deluxe) video comes on the heels of Wizkid’s appearance on Burna Boy’s latest single, “Ballon d’Or.” Star Boy closed out a sold-out three show run at The O2 London, during which he and Burna Boy revealed the single’s imminent arrival.

Wizkid’s last album, the Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition, was released in August. It featured a remix to his hit “Essence” featuring Tems and Justin Bieber.

