Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. striker Raul Jimenez and Standard Liege’s Guillermo Ochoa are among the invited 23 players for Mexico’s friendly match against Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Advertisements





El Tri are scheduled to take three-times African champions, Super Eagles on Saturday July 3.

The fixture is billed to take place at LA Coliseum that has a capacity of around 78,000 in California, United States of America.

The match, which kicks off at 7.30pm LA time will be the sixth

confrontation between the senior teams of both countries, four of

which have ended in draws. The only win in the series has gone to

Mexico, when they trumped a US Gold Cup encounter in Dallas (State of

Texas) 2-1 on 24th June 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time ‘El Tri’ played at the LA Coliseum was during the 2019 Gold Cup. Now for the exhibition game against Nigeria the organizers recommend fans to pre-register for future ticket information and the opportunity to purchase them.

Full Mexico roster

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna)

Defenders: Edson Alvarez (America), Nestor Araujo (Celta), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Diego Reyes (Leganes), Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez (Tigres), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Fernando Navarro (Leon),

Midfielders: Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Luis Montes (Leon), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy).