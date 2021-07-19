Inspector General of Police (IGP) has set the stage for trial of an Abuja-based house wife, Mrs Chinyere Amuchiena Igwegbe, for allegedly blackmailing and supplying false information against a former governor of Imo State Ikedi Ohakim

Igwegbe is to be put on trial at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on charges of making unsubstantiated allegations against the ex-governor and one Chinedu Okpareke to police.

In a petition to the IGP, Mrs Igwegbe, had accused Ohakim of conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to her life.

She also alleged paying to Ohakim a sum of N500m for the purchase of a land in Lagos during the 2019 general elections

The police, however, claimed that the allegations were unsubstantiated during their investigation and that they were aimed at blackmailing her victims.

In a 4-count criminal charge marked CR/187/2021 already filed against her and obtained by our correspondent, Mrs Igwegbe who lives at Apo District of Abuja was said to have in the petition raised false allegations of conspiracy, intimidation, attempted kidnapping and threat to life against the former governor.

Mrs Igwegbe had, among other false information, alleged that Ohakim alongside Chinedu Okpareke threatened to release a nude photograph of her to the general public through social media.

Although, police authorities arrested the former governor and filed criminal charges against him, Mrs Igwegbe was later arrested when it was found that allegations in her petition were mere blackmail and unsubstantiated claims.

She was arrested by police operatives at the premises of the federal high court in Abuja after a court session where the inspector general of police had applied to withdraw the charge against the former governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, an earlier attempt to arraign her at the Abuja high court on the four-count charges could not be held due to non-availability of the case file in the court prompting police to shift the arraignment for July 19.

In the charge signed by Matthew Omasun and Rotshang Faith Dimka, both of the legal/ prosecution unit of the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Igwegbe was accused of supplying false information to the police with the intention to defame the former governor.