An housewife identified as Cynthia Olukiowu, on Saturday, stabbed to death, an 18-year-old nephew of her husband following a minor disagreement over a broken mirror in the house at the Agbado axis of Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

The deceased, Habeeb Aremu, was stabbed on the neck following a misunderstanding between him and his 30-year-old uncle’s wife, who accused him of being responsible for breaking the the mirror.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect, with whom the deceased had been living at No. 2, Apogidonoyo street, Jafa, Agbado, used a kitchen knife to stab the deceased on his neck during the unresolved argument.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said policemen have arrested Cynthia following a distress call received by the Agbado Divisional Headquarters that a boy has been killed in the area.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga quickly led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested and the victim, who was in the pool of his own blood was rushed to hospital. He was unfortunately confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his corpse was deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

Oyeyemi, however, explained that the Commissioner of Police, ‘Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspect be immediate transferred to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

