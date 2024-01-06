A social media user identified as Deborah Loveth Olaki has received donations of over N2m for waking up at 4:50am to make her husband’s lunch for work.

On Thursday, X user, (@_Debbie_OA) wrote: “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50am.”

The post garnered 21 million views and severe criticism.

“Cooking doesn’t make you a good woman nor does paying bills make you a good man.

“Too many women have been killed in Nigeria over cooking for it to be a trivial issue”, Yesufu wrote as she recounted several news reports to back up her claim.

US-based Nigerian professor, Uju Anya, criticized Deborah saying “Madam, you went on the internet to say you’ll start waking up at 4am to cook lunch for your husband, because you fear long throat will drive him from begging to fucking his coworkers for food.

“Worry about your insecurity and dependence on a man you don’t trust, not who I’m with.”

However, a group of X users who were impressed by Deborah’s dedication have so far contributed over N2m to support her and her husband.

Deborah thanked her supporters while disclosing that she had prayed for ease this new year.

She also shared photos of a mattress, refrigerator, blender and microwave which she purchased from the donations she received.