Police operatives in Ogun State command have arrested a 35-years old woman, identified as Blessing Ebuneku Agoro for allegedly selling her two biological daughters to a couple in Port Harcourt for the sum of N300, 000.

Blessing, a housewife and mother of four children, allegedly sold the two daughters: 4-year-old Semilore Agoro and her sister, Deborah Agoro 2-year to enable her raise money needed to buy food and other financial obligations on the remaining two children she earlier had for another man before marrying their father.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said Blessing was arrested last Tuesday 8th of June, 2021, following a report lodged by her husband, Oluwaseyi Agoro at the Redeemed Camp Divisional Headquarters over the disappearance of his daughters without any meaningful explanation from their mother.

Oyeyemi explained that the distressed father had complained that he couldn’t find his two daughters when he returned from a journey and that all efforts to make his wife tell him their whereabouts of the children proved abortive.

“Upon the report, the DPO Redeemed Camp division Alabi Akinjide, a Chief Superintendent of Police detailed his detectives to apprehend the suspect, who had already been with the camp’s code of conduct department.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that her husband left home for the past two years and while he was away, she found it difficult to cater for the two children with her other two children she had for another man.

“She stated further that while she was contemplating on what to do, one Kolawole Imoleayo introduced her to a couple in Port Harcourt who are in dare need of children, and she sold the two daughters to the couple at the rate of three hundred thousand naira (300,000)”.