Police in Ogun State have arrested a 32-year old housewife identified as Kehinde Abdul-Wasiu for allegedly setting ablaze, a woman suspected to be her husband’s lover in the Ado – Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

Kehinde, a mother of three children, allegedly poured petroleum on her victim, 23-year-old Tosin Olugbade and subsequently set her ablaze after a disagreement.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday in Abeokuta, said the woman was arrested following a report lodged at the Ota Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police by one Fatai Olugbade.

Fatai was said to have told the police that her estranged wife, Tosin, who had earlier in August, 2021, packed to live with Ismail Wasiu had died in the hospital where she was receiving treatment for the burns sustained when Wasiu’s wife poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO)in charge of Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the husband of Kehinde, who had asked his wife to run away, was arrested.

“The case was there and then transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation. The CSP Femi Olabode led a homicide team and embarked on an investigation which led to the apprehension of the suspect, Kehinde Abdul Wasiu at Saki area of Oyo state.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that she didn’t know what came over her on that fateful day.t

ADVERTISEMENT

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and her husband initially lied to the family of the deceased that it was cooking gas that exploded and burnt the deceased, but when the lie was exposed, the husband quickly asked the wife to run away”.

Oyeyemi said the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered speedy conclusion of the investigation of the matter, with the view to charging the case to court.