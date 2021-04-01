BY NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

A woman working with Gwamna Awan General Hospital in Kaduna State vomited blood after receiving COVID-19 vaccine.

The woman who identified herself as Mrs Hannatu Tanko said, “I took the vaccine on Thursday and after, I was feeling dizzy. On Saturday I started vomiting clot of blood.”

Tanko also disclosed that she received the vaccine at Kaduna South secretariat.

“I was vomiting blood through my nostrils and mouth. I was rushed to Gwamna Awan Hospital, there I was given medications to subside the pain,” she said.

According to Tanko, “We were told in our place of work that if we don’t take the vaccine, we would not be paid. Since I’m the bread winner of my family and my mother is sick, I had to take the vaccine so that I will be paid.”

Mrs Tanko is presently receiving medical treatment at Ashmed Specialist Hospital Trikania, Kaduna State.

When contacted, Kaduna State commissioner for health Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni confirmed receipt of the information on the woman’s condition.

She said, “ The ministry has received the information about the woman’s condition and is currently carrying out necessary investigation.’’