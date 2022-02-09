Ten years after she was first arraigned, the Federal High Court in Lagos has resumed the hearing of the money laundering allegation against an alleged drug trafficker, Mrs Omolayo Iphigenia Adeniji.

Mrs. Adeniji was accused by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of laundering drug money for her husband, who is currently serving a jail-term in the United Kingdom, for drug trafficking.

Her trial eventually commenced last Thursday before the court presided over by Justice PeLifeOdo Lifu.

At the resumed trial of the defendant before Justice Peter Lifu, the prosecutor, Mrs Obiageli Nwachukwu, called the first prosecution witness, Richard Jiang, an NDLEA operative who narrated how his boss asked him to take the defendant’s statement.

Richard in his testimony told the court that on July 3, 2012, his posting was in the department of Assets and Financial Investigation of the anti-narcotic agency.

Richard also told Justice Lifu that on July 3, 2012, he was assigned by his boss to write the word of caution and take the statement of Mrs Omolayo Adeniji which he did.

He added that Omolayo wrote her statement and that both of them countersigned at the end of the statement.

The prosecutor, Mrs. Iwuchukwu, then tendered Omolayo’s statement made on July 3, 2012, and it was admitted in evidence.

