The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has distributed cash and All Progressives Congress (APC)-branded wrappers to women at an event in Rivers State.

A video of the exercise, which has gone viral on social media, shows the minister giving out cash, handing over money-filled envelopes and distributing bundles of wrappers bearing the ruling party’s logo to women gathered at the event.

The envelopes also carried the photographs of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

In the footage, Sulaiman-Ibrahim is seen pointing at the images of the two leaders on the envelopes as she hands them to recipients.

A caption accompanying the video, shared on TikTok, suggested that each woman received ₦100,000.

The post described the exercise as an empowerment programme organised by the minister alongside other directorates of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), on behalf of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The caption read, “Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Women Development, together with fellow directorates of the PCC empowered the women of Rivers State, on behalf of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0: From Reforms to Prosperity.”

However, the post did not disclose the number of beneficiaries or the total amount distributed at the event.