Sole spiritual head of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has charged women in Nigeria not to relent in instilling good moral values to their children, saying mothers are said to be the children’s first teachers.

Advertisements





Obu gave the charge while delivering a speech at the universal Women Fellowship Inter-Religious International Conference held at Kolanut International Conference Centre yesterday, in Calabar.

He stated that the insecurity challenge faced by the nation today could be attributed to failure on the part of some mothers to inculcate good moral values on their wards and this has dragged the nation to where it is today.

He urged the women to redouble their efforts in the task of inculcating good moral values on their wards.

Speaking on the theme: The Role of Women In Raising moral Leaders, Dr Emem Ayankop urged mothers to teach their children moral education if they are interested in building an egalitarian society.

Ayankop, who was being represented by Blessed Mother Mariam Kolb, stated that the quest for affluence and get rich quick syndrome has been responsible for the high level of moral decadence in the society today.

“If women can devote time to moulding their children, a lot of crises faced by the society would have been solved.