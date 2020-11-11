BY Our Correspondent

Women in Nigeria have been identified as holding the key to major solutions to the many challenges plaguing the country.

This was the crux of the discussions during this year’s annual reunion of the Methodist Girls High School Old Students Association, (MGHSOGA) themed: “At A Time Like This.”

Although the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the violent aftermath of the hijacked #EndSARS protests had confined the usually elaborate event to a zoom meeting, not much changed as the event was well attended by old students from all over the world while speakers and panelists also delivered impactful quotes.

Regardless of the different time zones, members of the MGHSOGA joined the meeting from elite countries such as the UK, Ireland and the USA to mention a few; thereby boosting an already huge turn out from the home base, Nigeria where members had tuned in from different states across the federation.

Guest speaker at the reunion 2020, Professor Andrew Zamani, urged women to get together for nation building.

The professor of Clinical Psychology, Nasarawa State University, Keffi further listed solutions to combat the various challenges posted ‘At A Time Like This’ as sound intellect for innovation, discernment to understand the times, courage to stand for what is right and deliver justice amongst many others.

Corroborating the assertions of the guest speaker, a panelist at the zoom meeting, Adeola Falomo posited that the opportunities abound even at a time like this, if only women could identify them.

Mapping out some entrepreneurial skills that could help navigate the times effectively, the CEO of successful event brand, Courage Events maintained that the lack of innovation, creativity and doggedness is often the problem and not the lack of opportunities as thought by many

Falomo,who is also the current assistant general secretary of MGHSOGA encouraged participants not to be afraid of starting small.

Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State, Kikelomo Longe, who was also a panelist at the zoom meeting noted that women are a special breed called by God to showcase the much desired integrity in the nation, even in areas of finances.