BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that the society will be incomplete if women are not fully incorporated as partners in progress in all facets of human endeavour.

The Governor also stressed that any society that fails to see the potentials in women and accord them their right of place does so at its own peril.

Governor Uzodimma’s remark is sequel to this year’s International Women’s Day ceremony to be marked globally on Monday

The theme of this year’s event is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a Covid-19 World.”

According to Governor Uzodimma, women have demonstrated capacity in all spheres of human endeavour, including where men could not, hence their diverse abilities should complement that of the menfolk in making the society a better place for all to live in a post Covid-19 era.

According to the Governor the administration has demonstrated high level of gender equality and sensitivity with more than 35 female appointees in his administration as either Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Directors General, among others.

“I believes so much that getting the womenfolk occupy responsible political and other offices will go a long way in helping to mould our children into becoming responsible members of the society.

Not only does the governor believe in the aphorism, “train a women, train a society,” he also believes we should even take the more seriously the saying, “what a man can do, a woman can do, even better, ” as the world confronts the post Covid-19 challenges”.

He stated that the administration has zero tolerance for gender-based violence because it has a way of limiting the potentials of women, urged our mothers and the girl child to see themselves as the mirror through which a better society could be gleaned, by remaining focused in whatever political, economic, socio-cultural and religious situations they may find themselves.