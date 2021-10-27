Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said Nigerian women have the capacity to rescue the country from its quagmire if allowed to take charge, saying the men having held sway for a long time failed the system.

Akeredolu who stated this when he opened the 21st National Women Conference (NWC) organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) led by the wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the three-day conference with theme, ‘Awake’ would help to tackle current challenges in the country.

Akeredolu said, “Women cannot be confined to the back seat if Nigeria must prosper the most. They should either be by our side or even take the lead.

“Men have never led this country well, men have failed this country. Things would have been better if women had been involved. Enough of jamborees, singing and dancing at political gatherings, women must do something.”

Akeredolu said focus must also shift to the proper training of the girl-child so she understands she has a role to play in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who was represented by the senior special assistant on Women Affairs and administration to the president, Dr. Rukayyat Gurin, urged women to use their roles for the greater benefit of the society.

In his address, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasised the importance of women in the society, especially in the home.