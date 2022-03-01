A civil society group, Nigerian Women Coalition for Good Governance has endorsed Philanthropist Funmi Ayinke to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The women who said they are vanguard of good governance in Nigeria insisted that as an organisation, which has been working, hard to ensure it holds government accountable, Funmi is the right person to succeed Buhari.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, the leader of the group, Etuk Patricia, said Funmi’s antecedent speaks volume.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Women Coalition for Good Governance has looked wide and far in consultation and concluded that Ambassador Funmi Ayinke, whose penchant for the country’s development, has been noteworthy.

“Her antecedent speaks volumes of a woman who is industrious, energetic and with the requisite experience and qualifications to turn around the fortunes of the country if allowed to lead this country in 2023.

“Our endorsement of Ambassador Funmi Ayinke is hinged on the undeniable fact that she has proven herself the amazon of our time through her numerous exploits in her career and philanthropic activities,” the group said.

According to the women, Funmi’s development model has also elicited commendations from far and near in ways too numerous to mention.

“This much has been attributed to her leadership attributes that indicate a woman of substance whose penchant for thinking outside the box is legendary and what is required in addressing the myriads of challenges confronting the country.

“Therefore, our firm conviction is that Ambassador Funmi Ayinke is well-positioned to lead the country to greater heights. We, therefore, call on all well-meaning Nigerians to roll out the drums in support of this amazon of our time in her quest to lead this country come 2023.

“She is young, experienced, and an entrepreneur of repute who built a conglomerate from scratch by dint of hard work and resilience. Today, we wish to state that Ambassador Funmi Ayinke is the messiah Nigeria is waiting for. It behooves on all and sundry to work assiduously towards the actualization of a dream centred on the country’s collective good.

“The Nigerian Women Coalition for Good Governance wishes to inform the generality of the Nigeria people that the time is indeed now for a paradigm shift in governance in the country and Ambassador Funmi Ayinke is that credible choice come 2023,” the group added.