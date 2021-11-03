President of Stand Up for Women Society (SWS) Mrs Deborah Ijadele-Adetona, has condemned the recent security operatives’ invasion of the residence of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, in Mataima, Abuja.

Ijadele-Adetona told newsmen yesterday in Benin City, the Edo State capital that the invasion which was based on false information by a faceless whistleblower without any form of identification is a gross infringement on her fundamental human right.

She said the act was embarrassing, unacceptable and therefore should be condemned in all entirety.

Ijadele-Adetona said it was unfortunate that such an act took place on the day the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt ended.

She said there is no hope for the common man if the federal government can use a non-juristic body called ‘Asset Recovery Panel’ to attack a Justice of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. She stressed that Mary Odili deserves unreserved apology from the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ijadele Adetona also called for a thorough investigation to be conducted to fish out all those involved in the dastardly act and ensure that they are sanctioned accordingly.