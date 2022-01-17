An international women group under the auspices of Women Africa International has thrown its weight behind the presidential ambition of the governor of Ebonyi State Dave Umahi, urging Nigerians to support his aspiration.

They argued that he could replicate the successes he has recorded in Ebonyi State in the nation. A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by the president of the group, Rev. Ijeoma Emeribe, stressed that the governor has unique leadership qualities.

The statement reads in part: “We at Women Africa International having accessed his capacity and those of the other aspirants, we are pledging our support for the incumbent governor, Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi.

“This is in appreciation of the landmark achievements he has recorded in Ebonyi State in the last six years and eight months as governor.

“We have consciously followed his activities and we are proud to project him to all Nigerians as the president that would ensure that the Nigeria of our dreams is actualized as soon as possible because Nigerians have suffered a lot and we should not make the mistake of giving power to anybody who cannot ensure that Nigerians are better for it.”

The group said in leadership, the governor has identified and developed several leaders in Ebonyi State who have assisted him to transform the state.

It said the nation deserves a leader who can identify potential leaders and drive the developmental process in the country.

It added, “A candidate aspiring for the presidency should be a good leader, he should also be healthy, he should be a patriotic citizen, and a good negotiator who is well experienced in government policies.

“The candidate should be willing to promote education and willing to help the middle working class, and these are the qualities we have discovered in Umahi.”

It said, “The new government house that is being constructed by the governor is world-class as he took the developmental strides to another level by making sure that other parts of the state also get the same infrastructural facelift, the state which was previously seen as hidden has now been transformed with flyovers, several dual carriage roads among others.

“Now the second-ranked most developed town in the state Afikpo has been turned into a ‘mini’ capital with concrete roads everywhere while Onueke, which is also in the ranking has also been given a huge face-lift, all the 13 local government areas of the state have within his tenure witnessed road construction with concrete.”