Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN) has described 2021 as a trying year for Nigeria, but said the military has performed excellently well in the face of the security challenges.

In a press release yesterday in Abuja to mark the end of the year, MUN said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) had been able to significantly curtail the insurgency in the North- East.

MUN’s publicity secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, who signed the statement, said the Christmas season in the region was marked with less security challenges.

The group commended the various sacrifices of the AFN in 2021 and prayed for their safety in 2022 and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also lauded the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) led by Mrs Vickie Irabor for the various programmes initiated to assist families of military personnel and less privileged Nigerians.

It appealed to women to prevail on their wards to resist the lures of joining the insurgent group and other forms of criminality.

ADVERTISEMENT