Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN), in collaboration with Ford Foundation, has called for 50 per cent affirmative action as against the previous 35 per cent in all elective positions in the country, in addition to an end to all violence against women and girls.

The group, which embarked on solidarity walk in commemoration of the Day of African Women, has also begun mobilisation of women in Borno State for massive participation in elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

After receiving an award of honour from the women group, Borno State commissioner for women affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, said now is the time for voices of women to be heard and promises made fulfilled, adding that women need to be carried along in every aspect of life including politics.

She said rather than women being at the receiving end, enabling environment should be created for women to participate and be elected into various elective positions.

The commissioner recalled that during the last local government election in the state, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum gave clear direction that in every local government area, a woman should be elected councilor but while some local government areas complied, others did not.

“Women must be encouraged to participate in politics. Women must not wait until service is delivered to them. We must make solution, and endure. If they put the meeting at 1am go, if you are given five minutes notice, be there. We must push and push.”

In her remarks, the northeast zonal coordinator of GECORN, Professor Patricia Donli, said GECORN is network of non-governmental and community-based organisations working to engender constitution of Nigeria and working on issues that impede the advancement of Nigerian women.

She decried poor representation of women in the political arena of the country and urged women to rise up and take their position in the affairs of the country.