The Nigeria Women for Gas and Green Initiative has flagged off its Clean and Green Nigeria campaign in Abuja with a firm commitment to make at least a 30% significant impact on President Buhari’s 2060 Net-zero commitment and the federal government’s carbon emission reduction agenda and actions by 2030 as active climate action partners.

The event was anchored on the theme; Climate Change: Create Awareness, Take Action.

With the mandate as declared, the Clean and Green Nigeria Campaign targets a 30% Dome-gas penetration in the over 48 million households in Nigeria with her Gas-to-Home clean cooking strategy by the year 2025.

It is also set to sequester about one billion pounds of carbon by the year 2030 with her #1 woman, 1 tree, #1 Child, 1 tree project, WAZOBIA Women Green Wall and Gardens projects focused on planting at least one million trees in each of the 774 local government areas connecting the 8,812 wards in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva who was the special guest of honour, represented by his senior technical assistant, Brenda Ataga, commended the resolve of Nigerian women under the aegis of the Nigeria Women for Gas and Green Initiative to partner with the government in the implementation and declared the ministry’s endorsement and commitment to NW4GGi’s Gas-to-Home project.

The minister of state for environment, Sharon Ikeazor who was represented by the director-general of the National Great Green Wall Agency, Dr. Bukar Hassan, acknowledged the ministry’s endorsement and support to the activities of the Nigerian Women for Gas and Green Initiative, especially with its tree planting campaign and projects.

In her welcome address, the national coordinator of the Nigeria Women for Gas and Green Initiative, Engineer Joyce Daser Adams, enjoined all to identify and champion the cause on climate action to establish a meaningful movement to tackle climate change in other to leave the earth much better and safer for the next generation. Over 800 women drawn from the 36 states and the FCT attended the event.

ADVERTISEMENT