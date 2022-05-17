A group of Nigerian women, Committee on Action Plan for Women/Special Persons on Pre-Election and Post-Election Mobilization have expressed their support for the presidential ambition of the governor of Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The National Coordinator of the group, Ambassador Charity Anthony Erhire who spoke during an interview recently, said that Mohammed who is a sitting governor, has policies that favour women, youth and people with special need and called on delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to as a matter of national importance ensure he becomes their flag-bearer ahead of the 2023 general election.

Erhire stated that with the help of women both in the campaign structures and other civil society groups, her team will mobilize up to 5,000 women from all parts of the country that will come to Abuja to create an awareness to gather support to Senator Mohammed.

“We the Nigerian women believe that Senator Bala Mohammed is a bridge builder. His resilience and ability to fix the numerous challenges confronting our nation was seen in his outstanding and unmatched performance as the FCT Minister for six years, which up till today has not been surpassed; years after leaving office.

“Senator Bala Mohammed is not tribalistic as seen in his appointments of different Nigerians from all parts of the country into his cabinet in Bauchi state. He is devoid of nepotism and has been able to build bridges across the country over the years. We have absolute confidence in him that his reign will promote national unity.

“The role and power of women in politics and the world at large cannot be overemphasized. Take for an instance, when the challenges in the home becomes so overwhelming for the men, it is the women who always calm down the men; thinking out of the box to solve and address the challenges without even the men knowing, just to bring happiness to the homes,” she said.

She added that the governor possessed the political wisdom and sagacity to confront and successfully tackle the problems ravaging the country today.

She noted that the governor has clearly brought developmental progress to the state thereby making it the most peaceful in the North-East.

She urged Nigerian women to take the bull by the horn and rescue the country for the good of their husbands and children as exemplified during the Aba Women Riot in the 1929 when the colonial masters tasked them to pay taxes.

“As it stands now, we are devastated by the current state of the nation; blood of innocent Nigerians are shed on daily basis. Nowhere is safe anymore, we can’t go on like this, we must do something. That’s why we have singled Senator Bala Mohammed out of the crowd to advocate and support him in his presidential ambition hence this match in support of him.

“It is not easy, but we believe with your support, we will achieve our goal of him becoming our next president, come 2023,” she affirm.