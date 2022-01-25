Different women groups, under the auspices of Women United for Yahaya Bello on Tuesday, organised a rally to express support for Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi’s presidential ambition.

The women from more than 600 groups across the six geo-political zones, at a solidarity walk entitled “One Million Women March for Yahaya Bello” in Abuja, said that Bello had all it takes to be president in 2023.

President, National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Mrs Vera Ndanusa, told journalists that the turnout of women for the rally was an evidence that Bello supported women.

“The large turnout of women for the rally shows that whenever you empower a woman, you reap the benefits many times over,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndanusa said that Nigerian women had made up their minds to support whoever had been supporting them.

She advised that it was not yet late for people in power to learn women empowerment from Bello, saying women empowerment should be a top priority for the Nigerian government.

On her part, the Iyaloja-General, South-West, Chief Mrs Nike Akingboye, said that with the massive turnout, Nigerian women regardless of tribe or religion had shown that they were really united behind their own.

Akingboye said, “market women are in total support of the Governor and would mobilise massively for him if he declares for Presidency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ace Nollywood actress, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, who led many other stars, said that the recent commendation of Bello by the Vice-President of Liberia, Jewel Taylor, was a key indicator of his support for women.

She urged women to come to support Bello, adding that Nigerian women must support that one governor that had shown them massive support.

Ayo-Mogaji who said that the turnout for the rally was impressive, urged the federal government to pay more attention to the needs of women.

Former national president of the National Association of Women Journalists, Mrs Ifeayinwa Omowole, said that the 2023 election would be determined by women.

Omowole said that the women were calling on Bello to run because they were tired of market demolition, wanted better medical facilities for women and children.

“We believe that it is Bello that will do it for us because he is a governor that has carried women along in his appointment and the election of women as vice-chairman in all the local government of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We decided to support him because he is young, vibrant, and supporting the course of women,” Omowole said.

Another women leader, Sharon Akubo, described Bello’s administration as a government that had given women more inclusiveness in governance.

Akubo expressed optimism that if Bello emerge as Nigeria’s President, more women would be empowered and appointed as ministers, saying Nigeria would get to a time where women could even become president of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that women from key sectors, including NGOs, Civil Society Organisations, religious, professional bodies, media, politics, and entertainment took part in the rally.