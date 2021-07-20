Women in the nation’s Petroleum industry sector under the auspices of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN) Kaduna Zone has adviced the graduating students of FCT School for the Blind Children to be resilient and strive for excellence.

The chairperson, Women in PENGASSAN, Kaduna Zone, Hajiya Hassan Audu who disclosed this in Abuja during the graduation ceremony of 21 students out of which 15 are graduating from primary to secondary school, while four others to the university, urged the student to do whatever they’ve been taught perfectly and do it to the best of their ability.

Hajiya Audu also advised the graduating students to make the most of the quality education they had gotten from FCT School for Blind Children to develop and master their innate talents that are relevant in today’s society.

On his part, the chairman of the occasion, Dr Mykel Eneduwa, who represented MonstaTribe urged the students to remain focused as they proceed to further their academic pursuits.

Eneduwa also urged them to be the best version of themselves as the school has equipped them with the right skills, resilience, and initiative to flourish in a rapidly changing world.

A deputy director, Programmes, Abuja Operations, Radio Nigeria, who represented the See Hear Initiative (SHI) urged the graduating student not to give up amidst challenges, disappointment, obstacles in the university and outside world.

“It is no more from blind school to home.

Be resilient because there is a tendency of giving up due to challenges, disappointment, and obstacles.

“In fact, some of the students might be seeing a blind person for the first time, so don’t be discouraged.”

The school administrator, Lady Ugaden Rose Ngunan, urged the students to be resilient and set for the challenges while they further their studies and the outside world.

She said, “Visually impaired students should not feel disassociated from the society and should not project themselves as an object of pity rather achievers.

“In addition, you will need to advocate for yourself to get any special services or accommodations. They will not be provided automatically.”

A graduating student, Terhemba Dooshima, expressed gratitude to God and everyone that made it possible for them to graduate.

She also urged her classmate and juniors to be resilient.