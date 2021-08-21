Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been singled out as a role model for the Nigerian government in the area of women inclusion.

Women across key professions from the South-West zone said the Kogi State governor deserved the honour for helping to demonstrate, through his appointments, that when women hold strategic positions in government, the society is the better for it.

The women, under the aegis of South West Women Arise for Nigeria (SWWAFON), declared this position in a communique read at the end of the second ‘One Nigeria’ conference of SWWAFON held in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday.

The communiqué was jointly signed by SWAFFON president, Dr. Hannatu Adeeko, and co-convener, Mrs. Bolanle Idowu.

According to the women, Bello’s inclusion of women in strategic positions in his cabinet and across Kogi State local government areas is already producing good results in major sectors of the state.

They said, “As women, we decided to give honour to whom it is due. In this regard, we have resolved to single out Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as the role model for the Nigerian government in terms of women inclusion.

“Where women are put to good and strategic use, peace and growth are the results. The result is showing in all aspects of governance in the state, including security, education, agriculture and other sectors.

“He is the first governor ever to appoint a female ADC in the history of Nigeria. His SSG is also a woman. More important to add is the fact that all the vice chairmen of the local governments in the state are women, among other key appointments.

“This is why we are saying that the problem of Nigeria is not about political parties but about the person who can do the job and take us out of the quagmire,” SWWAFON said.

The women called for peace in the country, saying, “We as women must come in and prevail on our husbands and our children to toe the path of peace and not allow agents of destruction use them to cause greater destruction in Nigeria.

“We must be the voices of reason across our families, offices, communities and wherever we find ourselves to drum it into the ears of the people that war is an ill wind that blows no one any good.

“It is our sincere desire that this quest be sustained and that it yields the desired fruits across the land.”

Women of substance from all walks of life, including ace Nollywood women, bankers, senior journalists, entrepreneurs, medical practitioners and lecturers, were present at the conference.