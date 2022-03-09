lmo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has described women’s role in nation-building as unquantifiable and indispensable.

The governor made the assertion when he congratulated Nigerian women on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day.

Uzodimma admonished them not to despair in their resolve to contribute towards the development of the country and globally.

He commended the women for all their labour of love for family and society at large through hard work, prayers, and other activities that assist in shaping the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

His words, “As you mark another year to assess your role in our society, I love to commend you for all you do to make our complex society a better place for all to live.

“I also join all people of goodwill in celebrating you for all your care and all you do to maintain the balance that human society requires “.

The governor stressed that he appreciated and understood the multi-dimensional role of women in society, hence his appointment of women into elevated offices in the administration.

Uzodlmma expressed resolve to remain women-friendly and supportive in all their activities that would impact positively on society, acknowledging the truth in the saying that, “train a woman, you train a nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He however regretted that there were still some encumbrances on the way of the womenfolk realising their full potentials and advised them not be discouraged by such challenges.

The governor used the occasion to commend his wife, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, for devoting her time, energy and resources to better the lots of the women in the state, particularly the needy, through diverse empowerment and training programmes.

According to him, this year’s International Women’s Day also presents the women with the opportunity to pray for the peace, unity and development of our society in the face of daunting insecurity occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and war drums threatening global peace and tranquility.