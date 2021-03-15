By Peter Ibrahim

Last week, the world celebrated the International Women’s Day and in this interview, the Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, HAFSAT MOHAMMED BABA, reeled out the achievements of the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration in elevating the status of women in Kaduna state.

President Muhammadu Buhari, while felicitating with women on the International Women’s Day, said that any government that neglects women stands the risk of stunted growth and likely failure. What is Kaduna state doing to enhance the status of women?

The status of women in Kaduna state is excellent because whatever we are doing in the state, women are fully involved. For example, there are many women at the State Executive Council, which is the highest decision making organ of the government. Above all, we have an elected Deputy Governor, who is a medical doctor by training. In a 14-member cabinet, there are six Commissioners that are women, this is unprecedented in the history of Kaduna state and the North West geopolitical zone and even the entire region. For example, a woman is the Commissioner of Justice, another one is Commissioner of Public Works, a woman is heading the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, women are Commissioners of Health and Agriculture and I’m Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development.

Apart from these cabinet-level appointments, women are heading various Departments and Agencies of Kaduna State Government. For the first time, a woman is the Accountant General of Kaduna state, a woman is also the Head of Service. In previous administrations only one woman is usually given the position of Commissioner of Women Affairs in a cabinet of about 23 members. I’m sure it is because they cannot give a man that position that is why women were appointed (general laughter). But I know of some states where men are Commissioners of Women Affairs (laughter).

Also, through the Human Capital Development Council, Kaduna State Government delivers on women and gender development in three strategic areas, that is education, health and economic empowerment. The state government also offers free maternal and child health care for children up to five years. In 2018, the El-Rufai administration launched the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF). The fund began by disbursing N200 million to women across the State as MSME loans. Over 7,000 women benefited from the scheme and have since begun repaying their loans. Government officials have visited over 3,000 of these beneficiaries to assess their trades and we are happy with the results.

In clear terms, what programmes has the Malam Nasir El-Rufai government implemented to promote and protect women’s rights, as well as empower them?

Like I said, the government has identified women who can contribute in nation building, women that can support the administration in its objectives. For women to be given this opportunity, it means that government is promoting and protecting their rights. Past administrations didn’t give women that opportunity. Let me quote what His Excellency has been saying, ‘’you can not clap with one hand. You need both hands’’. So, you need both the men and women in national building, the young and the old. The women of Kaduna state are doing excellently well and we have become role models to other states. Our Deputy Governor is also a role model for young girls and women generally; she has shown that they can achieve whatever they want to achieve, with hard work and dedication and if given the chance.

Like I mentioned earlier, the state government has disbursed KADSWEF loans to deserving women entrepreneurs. It has also engaged over 7,000 cooks to provide nutritious meals under the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme. It has made efforts for women to access agricultural and MSME loans. The administration has established the Second Chance Education Programme for adolescent women who dropped out of school in three local government areas, in conjunction with UNFPA. The El-Rufai administration has also adopted a State Social Protection Policy for vulnerable people, especially women. The government has also undertaken free repairs for VVF patients, offered them skills and trained them and has given 120 of such patients Dignity Kits to start businesses. The government has also linked women to MSME opportunities through annual Women Economic Empowerment Summits as well as Gender and Business Dialogue Platforms.

At a recent meeting, the Secretaries to the State Governments of All Progressives Congress (APC) states, proposed six months maternity leave for nursing mothers in the public service. Is Kaduna state going to implement this policy? Will this not affect productivity in the service?

When the present administration came, during his second term when His Excellency Malam Nasir El-Rufai took oath of office, he said that Kaduna State Government has already made that provision. He said that henceforth, women should be given six months maternity leave. So, the government is already implementing it. Other states should also join. I’m proud to say that Kaduna state always leads in everything positive. Ekiti state has also followed suit. In terms of productivity, we should look at the larger picture of children’s health. We are advocates of exclusive breastfeeding. So, those six months will allow any working mother to pay attention to her child, do the exclusive breastfeeding, so that the child will grow up well nourished and with a developed brain. It will also reduce the rate of malnutrition and the attendant costs to the government.

In terms of productivity, it is just like any staff going for study leave and someone taking care of his or her duties in either the Ministry, Department or Agency. So, I don’t think that the six months maternity leave will create issues of productivity. You see, it will not be all the women in the Ministry, Department or Agency that will get pregnant and go for maternity leave at the same time (general laughter).

What is Kaduna State Government doing to improve gender equality and inclusion, girl-child education and removing the so called glass ceiling that inhibits women’s progress?

When we were celebrating this year’s edition of International Women’s Day, we had a photograph with the governor and all women Commissioners, in the state. This is to showcase how women have made it here. And how Kaduna State Government under his leadership, has broken that ceiling and he has laid that foundation. Today, there is no governor that will come after him and will not give consideration to women. In the budget of Kaduna state, education, health and social development are being given due attention. We have free education policy for the 12 years of the child and it is also mandatory. So, there is no excuse for any parent to deny a girl-child education because of payment of school fees, uniforms or books. Whatever it takes for the child go to school has been provided by the present administration. The government of Kaduna state went through a lot of harassment when it sacked 21,000 unqualified teachers. But it equally employed 25,000 more qualified ones.

The governor has made 43% women appointments in the state, which has exceeded 35% national demand. He has mainstreamed gender issues in all public service points, through the establishment of Gender Desks in all MDAs. He has not just adopted the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Policy, he is implementing them. Recently, we launched the Social Protection Policy and we are going to have a Social Protection Agency, including a Social Protection Law.

But was there any barrier that was inhibiting the progress of female civil servants’ career, including political participation, that government has removed?

Yes, there were so many reforms that was initiated by the Head of Service which are being implemented. In terms of appointive positions, in fact we have exceeded out limit; women were asking for 35% but in Kaduna state we are almost like 50-50. But we have a challenge with elective positions because we have only one woman in the state House of Assembly. But with the coming local government election, we are trying to groom women and support them to contest for chairmanship and councillorship. I’m sure that gap will also be bridged by the Grace of God.

Will the party waive the payment of nomination forms for women?

Even if we are not waiving, I’m optimistic that we will reduce it by 50%. Whatever we can do to support the women that want to contest elections, we will surely do it. Don’t forget that we have an elected Deputy Governor in the state. I’m sure she is going to add her weight to ensure that we bring more women on board. We are also looking for the support of the men as well, and the party.

One dominant theme in this year’s IWD celebration is the various forms of abuses that women suffer, especially Gender-Based Violence. What efforts has the state government made in curbing rape?

When we realized that the number is increasing, we increased the number of our Sexual Referral Centres. Before we had one of such centres in Kakuri but the present administration added three more to make them four. This is a place where rape victims go and access free services. We also have a Standing Committee, approved by the State Executive Council, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government. The committee comprises myself, the Attorney General, Commissioner of Education, the Commissioner of Health and the Commissioner of Local Government. We look at where these rapes occur, which is usually at the community level, the factors responsible and proffer solutions. There is also an approval by the Human Capital Development Council to do a research on why these abuses occur. We found out that even male children are being abused. We also found out that during the lockdown, Gender-Based Violence increased. So, Kaduna State Government is actually doing its best to ensure treatment and counselling for victims and also get them justice.

We also have laws like Child Welfare and Protection Law, which is the Child Rights’ Act. Before the coming of this administration, Child Rights’ Act was not signed. But Governor El-Rufai signed it and that is what we now call the Child Welfare and Protection Law. Then recently, His Excellency also formed a committee to look at the Penal Code and it was reviewed, taken to the State Assembly and signed. In that law, there is a clause for castration for any rapist. My ministry has been collaborating with Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, Kaduna State Vigilance Service and the Nigerian Police to prosecute perpetrators of Sexual and Gender Based Violence. We have also created a SGBV offenders register which is domiciled with the state judiciary. We constantly engage with the media to create awareness on the scourge of SGBV. We have also created a GBV Response Team.

KAD Facts

-Kaduna State Government has achieved 43% of women in appointive positions, exceeding the national target of 35%

Aisha Dikko, who served as Special Adviser, Legal Matters, during the first term of this administration, is Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Kaduna state;

-The Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure is headed by Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa who had earlier served as Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Rural and Community Development in 2015.

-Similarly, Fausat Adeola Ibikunle is the Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development. Earlier, she served as GM of the Kaduna State Urban Planning & Development Authority (KASUPDA) in 2016;

-Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni is the Commissioner of Health, who is a fellow of the West African College of Physicians and has over 20 years of practice as a clinician and as a public health professional;

-Likewise, Hajiya Halima Lawal is the Commissioner of Agriculture who joined the cabinet from CBN as an Assistant Director;

-Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed-Baba who was Commissioner of Women Affairs in Governor El-Rufai’s first term, is now Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development;

-The Head of Service, Hajiya Bariatu Yusuf Mohammed, is a woman who has risen to the pinnacle of her civil service career;

-Altine Jibrin is the Director General of Kaduna State Geographic Information Service(KADGIS), who pioneered the first electronic land registry in Abuja;

Shizzer Bada, a Certified Public Accountant, is the Accountant General of Kaduna state;

Hajiya Umma Aboki who is the Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment and Promotion Agency (KADIPA), has more than 20 years’ experience in the banking and finance sector;

-Aisha Saidu-Bala is the Director-General of Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Agency (KADSTRA);

-In addition, the Executive Vice Chairman of Kaduna Peace Commission, Priscilla Ankut , is a woman;

-Likewise, the Managing Director of Kaduna Power Supply Company, Dolapo Popoola, is a lady.