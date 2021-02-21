BY CHIMA AKWAJA |

The executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta has said that women are key to the country’s socio-economic development underscoring the need to empower them in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as an enabler for social change.

Danbatta stated this while delivering a goodwill message at a webinar organised by Zinari Communications Limited with the theme: “Mainstreaming Rural Women Enterprise Development into Digital Economy Initiative: The Opportunities, Strategies and Constraints,”.

Danbatta, who was represented by the head, online media and special publication, NCC, Grace Ojougboh said there is no doubt that women have been historically central to socio-economic and political development of any nation. He stressed the need for nations to focus more on how ICT can be leveraged for increased empowerment for women.

He said, “There has been a general concern that unless the gender divide between men and women is specifically addressed, there is a risk that ICT may worsen existing inequalities between women and men which could create new forms of inequality.