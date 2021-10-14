The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Kwara State yesterday lamented the high prevalence of domestic violence and other related vices in the country.

The association of women lawyers posited that should the menace persists Nigeria would be facing a hydra that defies any easy solution.

The chairperson of FIDA in Kwara State, Mrs Gloria Okoduwa, raised this concern at the 2021 Biennial Week of the branch themed “Speak Out on Rape and Domestic Violence” in Ilorin, the state capital.

“The issues of domestic violence and other vices have turned to monsters, seriously staring us in the face and I dare say that if things continue to go unchecked and are not nipped in the bud, we may end up facing a hydra that defies any easy solution.

“To this extent, abusers should be exposed and allowed to face the consequences of their actions. Once an abuser is exposed, another prey is saved from his clutches,” Okoduwa said.

The chief judge of Kwara State, Justice Sulaiman Kawu, who chaired the event said the theme of the week was apt, especially at this challenging period that violence against female folk was at the alarming proportion.

Represented by Justice Haleema Saliman, Kawu traced the violence against women to upbringing from various homes and urged parents to be concerned about the conduct of their children.

A lecturer at the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ilorin, Dr Biola Adimula described violence against women as a grave violation of their human rights and regretted that many victims suffered in silence.