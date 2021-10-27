The African Women Lawyers (AWLA) has bestowed a special recognition award on Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs for her contributions to women empowerment.

The women group described Lulu-Briggs as a successful business leader, a passionate voice and pillar of support for the less privileged and vulnerable persons within and beyond Nigeria’s Niger Delta for her contributions to women empowerment in the country.

President of AWLA, Efe Etomi, who presented the award at an AWLA Parley held during the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in Port Harcourt, described Dr Lulu-Briggs as a strong advocate for the better understanding and systemic change needed in addressing the appalling travails of women, widows and their children.

The President of AWLA said the organization was particularly appreciative of the considerable voice and support that Dr. Seinye has lent to issues that affect the voiceless, especially women, in our society – including on the very outdated but, sadly, widespread obnoxious customs and practices of victimization and ill-treatment of widows.

According to her, “Dr. Lulu-Briggs’ empathy for the plight of widows has deepened as a result of the very public persecution, harassment and bullying by some members of her family and community that she experienced after the peaceful transition to glory of her husband the High Chief Dr O. B. Lulu-Briggs in 2018.”

The AWLA president praised Dr Seinye’s foresight and commitment to the fruitful partnership between AWLA and the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

She said, “The abhorrent treatment Mrs. Lulu-Briggs faced as a widow, despite her social standing, shaped the O. B. Lulu-Briggs’ grant that has enabled AWLA to establish a Widow’s Project which offers free legal services to embattled widows in the pursuit of their rights and the protection of their dignity.”

The Widows Project was launched on June 24, 2020 to commemorate the United Nations International Widows. Through the project the first-ever 24/7 toll-free number- 0800 00231111- for Nigerian widows in distress was launched under the aegis of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation grant.

In her response, Dr Lulu-Briggs thanked AWLA and indeed the entire Nigeria Bar Association for the honour done to her, pledging to continue to work with AWLA to ensure that the rights of women and other marginalized groups in the society are upheld.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your choice of my person for an award in recognition of my support for AWLA and my role in empowering women through the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation was a heartwarming surprise.

“Our focus has been, and will remain, to uplift, rescue and inspire women, especially vulnerable women like widows and those suffering gender-based or domestic violence, to defeat and prevail over the stereotypical and inhibitive traditions that undermine their bloom to its full potential.

“It’s an arduous task to which I have devoted my life and appreciate your kind partnership in achieving. I thank you for your thoughtfulness, commitment and partnership to support women. May we continue to work concertedly and conscientiously for the best of our society,” she said.