The national women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Stella Okotete has condemned in strong term the alleged incessant molestation of women by the chairman of Idah local government area of Kogi State, Abuh Odoma.

Okotete’s reaction is against the backdrop of a recent attack on a serving female councilor representing Ajaka Ward II of Igalamela/Odolu local government area of Kogi State, Hon Zainab Otigbele Omaga at a function in Idah during Christmas celebration.

The embattled chairman who is allegedly notorious for bullying, fagging and abuse of office has since his assumption of office turned to a nightmare the peace loving people of Idah local government area

of Kogi State.

The national woman leader who is the representative of Women in the All Progressives Congress’ Caretaker And Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee called for the immediate investigation of the chairman who she said if left to be at large will not only continue to tarnish the image of the party but will equally set a bad precedent for future Leaders.

Furthermore, Hon Stella urged Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to as a matter of urgent importance, order a commission of inquiry into the reoccurring excesses of the chairman who was recently all over the news for attacking a former commissioner for youth and sports development during which many women were beaten up.

The national women leader pleaded with the victims of the chairman and people of Idah local government area in general to keep faith with the APC, amidst the inactions of the chairman adding that no matter how little, any injustice done to man by man can never go unpunished.

