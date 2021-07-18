Women from Okpara-Inland, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State have protested against their leaders for abandoning them despite continued attack and rape by suspected Fulani herdsmen in their community.

They said they had complained severally to their leaders in Okpara but they were not responding because they had collected money from the herdsmen.

The women, mostly aged crumbled commercial activities at Isiokolo, headquarters of Ethiope East in a peaceful demonstration, lamenting that their leaders from Okpara refused to act on their complaints and they were left with no option than to cry out so that the government could hear them.

Armed with leaf branches and singing sorrowful songs, they cried that their lives are now in danger as they could no longer access their farmland and fend for themselves, calling on Delta State and federal governments to urgently come to their rescue.

Leader of the women, Mama Victoria Eghagha alleged that, “Anybody that has collected money from these herdsmen to be killing, raping and forcing us to drink herbicides should retrieve our land for us. We don’t want Fulani herdsmen and their cows in our community anymore”, she said.

The secretary of Agbon traditional council, Chief Emmanuel Avworo, who spoke on behalf of the palace of Agbon said, “The Ovie of Agbon is king of all the sub-clans, towns and villages that are presided over by either president-general or the Okauro in council and he is not aware of the incident.

“It will interest you to know that matters relating to sales, allotment of lands are handled at community levels and it is only when such issues cannot be treated at that level that the palace come in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they are alleging that lands were given, then it should be from either the president general, Okauro or elders from that community and not the palace. In Urhobo, land is owned by individuals and families.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before now, as secretary of the traditional council, I did not receive any letter of harassment from Okpara clan. It was after the protest that I got to hear of this and we will ensure that this issue is investigated in collaboration with security agencies to unravel the root cause because we are interested in safety and security of lives in Agbon.”